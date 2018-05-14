Melania Trump recovering in hospital after kidney surgery
The first lady is expected to remain in hospital for a week.
Melania Trump has been admitted to hospital after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, the White House has said.
The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said on Monday that the procedure was successful and that there were no complications.
Ms Grisham says Mrs Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.
Press Association