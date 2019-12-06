Melania Trump reads Christmas story to children in hospital
The tradition dates back decades.
Melania Trump is continuing the tradition of first ladies reading a story to children who will be spending Christmas in hospital.
The White House said the First Lady toured a short-stay unit and a surgical unit at Children’s National hospital in Washington on Friday.
She also visited with patients in a playroom and helped make snowflakes with them.
Mrs Trump came down to the atrium afterwards and sat with two patients in front of a towering Christmas tree to read Oliver The Ornament Meets Belle.
The story is a sequel to the one she read at the hospital in 2018.
The tradition of a Christmastime visit with to children in hospital by a first lady dates back decades.
