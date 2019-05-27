Melania Trump learns to summon fish in Tokyo

US first lady Melania Trump joined her Japanese counterpart for a nature-themed cultural experience at Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace.

Mrs Trump and Japanese first lady Akie Abe were entertained by music from a “shakuhachi” bamboo flute, played by flautist Yosuke Irie.

Flower artist Kumiko Kato then decorated bamboo vases with curved oak branches, maple leaves, blue hydrangea flowers and other plants.

Melania Trump and Akie Abe at the State Guest House in Tokyo (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool Photo via AP)

Mrs Trump also learned how to summon carp at a pond in the garden. She clapped her hands, following the example of Mrs Abe, and the fish raced to her.

Children performed Japanese dance, while a boy in traditional dress presented a bouquet to the first lady – but had to be removed from the room as he apparently wanted to spend more time with the guests.

The first lady and president Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Saturday for a four-day state visit.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Trump and his wife met with Emperor Naruhito and his Harvard-educated wife, Masako.

Press Association