Melania Trump hails ‘amazing experience’ at Malawi school with 8,500 pupils

Melania Trump got a different view of educating children as she visited an African primary school that has benefited from US assistance but struggles with an enrolment of more than 8,500 students.

Mrs Trump toured several outdoor classrooms at Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi, on the second stop of her four-nation tour of the continent.

Some children have lessons outdoors, where they sit shoulder-to-shoulder on loose, red dirt.

Melania Trump observes an outdoor class at Chipala Primary School (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The school is among those in the landlocked country that receive education assistance from the US Agency for International Development, including textbooks.

Mrs Trump was on hand as the US ambassador handed over another 1.4 million books through a US-funded national reading programme.

Malawi’s schools have received some 9.6 million books under the programme in the past few years.

The first lady observes an outdoor class (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

“I wanted to be here to see the successful programmes that (the) United States is providing the children and thank you for everything you’ve done,” the US first lady said at the book donation ceremony, held inside the school’s library.

She reflected on the visit later at a meet-and-greet with embassy staff at the ambassador’s residence.

“What an amazing experience. Meeting those children and understanding their different way of life is why I wanted to travel here,” Mrs Trump said.

“I was heartened to spend time with the students and was honoured to donate school supplies and soccer balls.”

Mrs Trump watches some of the children play football (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

“My husband and I appreciate all that you’re doing to serve our country,” she added.

Back in Washington, Mr Trump tweeted: “Our country’s great First Lady, Melania, is doing really well in Africa. The people love her, and she loves them! It is a beautiful thing to see.”

At the school, the young students – girls in dresses with red collars and boys in collared shirts and shorts – greeted her with a song: “We are happy today to see you. Welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome all of you. We are happy today. We are happy to see you.”

Mrs Trump toured classrooms and watched as teachers conducted their lessons – helping the youngsters learn English or the Chichewa language.

Mrs Trump sits in on a language class (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The school has more than 8,500 students served by 77 teachers, making for a student-teacher ratio of 111 to 1.

With just 22 classrooms, many students are forced to take in their lessons outside, according to the US government.

The first lady highlighted USAID’s work in Africa, but the Trump administration has been trying to cut the agency’s funding.

Mrs Trump with head teacher Maureen Masi (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

In its first two budget proposals, the administration sought to slash funding for the State Department and USAID by roughly 30%.

Widespread bipartisan opposition to the steep reductions in Congress, where the budget proposals were essentially ignored, foiled the administration’s plans.

Cuts that deep would have significantly affected the amount of money available for foreign assistance projects, including some of USAID’s signature programmes such as the anti-Aids initiative PEPFAR that has been instrumental in reducing mortality rates from the disease and treating HIV-positive patients across Africa.

The US first lady received a joyous welcome in Malawi upon her arrival at Kamuzu International Airport, with singing and dancing by a troupe of women and scores of schoolchildren waving African and Malawian flags.

Mrs Trump arrives at the airport (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Mrs Trump planned to visit the State House to meet over tea with Malawi’s first lady, Gertrude Mutharika.

The first ladies were expected to walk through the gardens and watch a traditional dance performance.

Mrs Trump opened her first extended solo international trip on Tuesday in Ghana.

The remaining stops on her tour are Kenya and Egypt.

