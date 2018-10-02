News World News

Tuesday 2 October 2018

Melania Trump greeted by dancing and drumming on first stop of Africa tour

The US first lady is in Ghana and will also visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt during the five-day, four-nation tour.

Melania Trump arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
By Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Melania Trump has arrived in Ghana to open her first major solo international trip as US first lady.

She landed in the capital Accra on Tuesday morning after an overnight flight from Washington and was welcomed to the West African nation with dancing and drumming and schoolchildren waving mini US and Ghanaian flags.

Melania Trump embraces flower girl Lillian Naa Adai Sai, eight, as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Ghana’s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, welcomed her American counterpart.

Mrs Trump also accepted a bouquet of flowers from an eight-year-old girl before walking along a red carpet into an airport lounge for a brief meeting with Ms Akufo-Addo.

The US first lady plans to visit a hospital neonatal intensive care unit before going to the presidential palace for tea with Ms Akufo-Addo.

Melania Trump is greeted by Rebecca Akufo-Addo (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

President Donald Trump’s wife plans to promote child welfare during the five-day, four-nation tour.

She will also visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

