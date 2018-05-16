Melania Trump ‘feeling great’ and hoping to be back at White House soon

Her husband, President Donald Trump, visited her in the hospital for the third straight day.

The first lady’s comments on Twitter on Wednesday were her first since she was taken to hospital for an embolisation on Monday.

A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2018

