Melania Trump feeds baby elephants as Kenyan visit begins

Melania Trump has helped feed a baby elephant as she visited a national park in Kenya to highlight conservation efforts.

The US first lady laughed after one of the baby elephants made a sudden move, causing her to momentarily lose her footing.

She fed formula milk to two of the elephants raised at Nairobi National Park and reached out to others, patting one’s back and stroking the ear of another.

A Secret Service agent holds Mrs Trump to protect her as she steps backwards after being nudged by a baby elephant (AP)

Kenya is the third stop on Mrs Trump’s African tour, which began on Tuesday in Ghana and continued in Malawi on Thursday. Her first-ever visit to Africa is also her first extended solo international trip as America’s first lady.

A quick safari is planned for later as Mrs Trump learns more about steps the East African nation is taking to conserve elephants, rhinos and other wildlife.

She is also expected to visit an orphanage and take in a children’s performance at Nairobi National Theatre.

Mrs Trump feeds a baby elephant formula milk (AP)

Egypt will mark her final stop on her tour of the continent which focuses on child welfare, education, tourism and conservation.

Her visit has included promoting the work of the US Agency for International Development, whose funding US president Donald Trump has twice proposed slashing by nearly a third.

Congress members have essentially ignored those requests.

Press Association