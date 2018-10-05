Melania Trump helped feed baby elephants as she visited a national park in Kenya to highlight conservation efforts.

Melania Trump feeds baby elephants and goes on safari in Kenya

The US first lady laughed after one of the baby elephants made a sudden move and she momentarily lost her footing.

Melania Trump feeds a baby elephant at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage in Nairobi (Ben Curtis/AP/Pool)

She fed formula to two of the elephants raised at Nairobi National Park and reached out to others, patting one’s back and stroking the ear of another.

Kenya is the third stop on her Africa tour, which began on Tuesday in Ghana and continued in Malawi on Thursday.

Mrs Trump pets a baby elephant (Ben Curtis/AP/Pool)

Her first-ever visit to Africa is also her first extended solo international trip as first lady.

Mrs Trump also took a brief safari as she learns more about steps the East African nation is taking to conserve wildlife.

Melania Trump looks out over Nairobi National Park (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Dressed in riding trousers, boots and a white safari hat, she took photos and peered through binoculars for a closer look at zebras, giraffes, impalas, rhinos and hippos.

The national park is where 105 tons of ivory have been burned to discourage the trade.

Mrs Trump observes zebras during the safari (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Mrs Trump signed a guest book at the site.

Egypt will be her final stop on her tour of the continent focused on child welfare, education, tourism and conservation.

Her visit has included promoting the work of the US Agency for International Development, whose funding President Donald Trump has twice proposed slashing by nearly a third.

