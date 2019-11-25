Melania receives official White House Christmas tree

Melania Trump has kicked off the holiday season in the US capital by accepting delivery of the official White House Christmas tree.

Melania Trump has kicked off the holiday season in the US capital by accepting delivery of the official White House Christmas tree.

A horse-drawn carriage delivered the tree to the front door of the White House on Monday as members of a military band played Christmas music.

LIVE: @FLOTUS Participates in the White House Christmas Tree Delivery https://t.co/lb6TkT6K96 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2019

The first lady walked around the carriage and inspected the tree, which will become the centrepiece of Christmas in the White House Blue Room.

The tree came from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania.

Melania Trump shakes hands with Larry Snyder (Susan Walsh/AP)

Owner Larry Snyder earned the honour of presenting the White House a tree from his farm after winning an annual contest held by the National Christmas Tree Association.

White House officials chose the tree weeks ago during a visit to his farm.

PA Media