Melania doing great after kidney treatment, says Trump

Mr Trump answered a reporter’s question about the first lady as he left the White House on Friday for a trip to the US Naval Academy graduation in Annapolis, Maryland.

Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018

Asked about her health, Mr Trump said “She’s doing great”. He then pointed to the second floor of the White House and said she was watching.

The White House announced on May 14 that Melania Trump underwent a procedure that morning to treat an unspecified kidney condition. She spent five nights at a nearby military hospital before returning to the White House last Saturday.