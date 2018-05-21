Medical teams sent to south India amid deadly virus outbreak

The three fatalities from the Nipah virus were all from the same family, said Kerala state health minister KK Shailaja.

There is no vaccine for Nipah, which can cause fever, convulsions and vomiting. The only treatment is supportive care to control complications and keep patients comfortable. It has a mortality rate of up to 75%.

At least three people are said to have died of the infection (AP)

Media reports say five more people have died from high fevers in recent days, as well as a nurse who had treated people infected with the virus. But medical workers have not yet confirmed what killed those people. At least eight others sick with Nipah symptoms are being monitored.