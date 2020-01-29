McDonald’s ended 2019 on a high note despite internal turmoil at the company that pushed out its CEO in November.

McDonald’s wraps up tumultuous year on strong note

The burger chain said its fourth quarter net income rose 11% to 1.6 billion dollars (£1.23 billion), or 2.08 dollars (£1.60) a share.

Excluding one-time items like tax benefits, the company earned 1.97 dollars (£1.51) a share.

That beat Wall Street’s forecast of 1.96 dollars, according to FactSet.

Fourth quarter revenue was up 4% to 5.3 billion dollars (£4.07 billion), which was in line with estimates.

Same-store sales – or sales at stores open at least 13 months – jumped 5.9% worldwide, topping analysts’ expectations for the Chicago company.

McDonald’s former president and CEO Steve Easterbrook was pushed out in November after violating company policy by having a consensual relationship with an employee.

He was replaced by Chris Kempczinski, who most recently led the company’s US operations.

