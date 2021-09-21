McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

One of the new cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toys (Dee-Ann Durbin/AP)

McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said it was working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes children can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.

McDonald’s said it was also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

McDonald’s sells more than 1 billion toys each year. The company says the new goal will reduce virgin plastic use by 90% compared to 2018 levels.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, McDonald’s restaurants are already only offering soft toys, paper-based toys or books. Burger King removed plastic toys from children’s meals in the UK in 2019.