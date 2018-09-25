McCarthy & Stone to slash costs under new chief executive

McCarthy & Stone has unveiled a major cost cutting drive as its new chief executive looks to turn around the retirement specialist’s fortunes.

The group, which has suffered a slowdown in sales, said that it would look to make cost savings of more than £40 million per year by 2021.

A shift in strategy will be spearheaded by John Tonkiss, who has been elevated to permanent chief executive following a stint as interim boss.

He will look to shift focus from growth to increased returns on investment and improving profit margins.

Under his watch, McCarthy & Stone will “realign” workflow to deliver “steady state volumes” of 2,100 homes per year across two core products – Retirement Living and Retirement Living Plus.

“We are positioning the business to succeed in the current challenging market environment and over the next three years, we will be focusing on increasing shareholder returns by optimising our operations to deliver strong financial performance.

“In parallel, we will also aim to leverage our longer term strategic opportunity to increase our customer appeal, diversify our revenue streams and reduce our exposure to the market cyclicality,” Mr Tonkiss said.

McCarthy & Stone’s has been hampered by a slowdown in retirement homes sales this year, bemoaning economic uncertainty and falling prices in some of its key sales regions – particularly the South.

Mr Tonkiss said the company will focus its efforts on reducing its building costs, and was also looking at how to make its homes more appealing to consumers, with more affordable prices and a wider range of tenure options.

Shares in McCarthy & Stone were up nearly 4% in morning trade.

Press Association