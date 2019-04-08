News World News

Monday 8 April 2019

May to meet Merkel in Berlin before Brexit summit

The two leaders will discuss Brexit and a special EU summit on the same subject that is scheduled for Wednesday, a spokesman said.

Theresa May and Angela Merkel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Prime Minister Theresa May is to visit Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday in Berlin, the German government said.

The two leaders will discuss Brexit and a special European Union summit on the same subject that is scheduled for Wednesday, Mrs Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Seibert would not comment further on the German government’s position regarding Mrs May’s Friday proposal to delay Brexit until June 30 to avoid crashing out without a deal at the end of this week.

