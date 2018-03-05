Matteo Renzi rules out centre-left party deal with 5-Star or League movement

Mr Renzi said both those parties represent an anti-Europeanism that he would not support and said they had had used “verbal hatred” on his Democratic Party politicians.

He said Matteo Salvini of the League and Luigi Di Maio of the 5-Stars had called his party members mafiosi, labelled them corrupt and said they had blood on their hands.

Mr Renzi says “if this is who we are, govern without us. Know that our place in this legislation is in the opposition.”