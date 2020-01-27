Mattel launches renewably-sourced plastic toys as part of sustainability push

Toy giant Mattel is launching new building block sets made from renewably-sourced plastics as part of a new sustainability push.

The company said it is producing new products for its popular pre-school Mega Bloks line, containing sustainable bio-based plastics.

It said three pre-school building sets – Polar Friends, Safari Friends and Woodland Friends – will be derived from bio-based resins.

Mattel said Sainsbury’s and Argos will be the first retailers in Europe to stock the toys, which are being launched in Argos’s January 2020 catalogue.

The California-based toy manufacturer said Amazon Europe is also launching a pre-sale of the product in Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

The building sets, which have recyclable packaging, are the second product to be launched as part of Mattel’s plan to use 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics materials for its products and packaging by 2030.

Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer, said: “Environmental sustainability is a corporate priority and we are proud to announce Mega’s first product made from bio-based materials.

“Our Mega team is deeply committed to bringing the best products to their loyal consumers and they are driving innovation to do this in the most sustainable way.”

Andrew Hartley, buying manager for toys at Sainsbury’s Argos, said: “We are delighted to be the first UK retailer to offer this innovative product.

“We know sustainability is an increasingly important consideration for our customers so being able to exclusively launch the new Mega range in the UK is a really exciting step as we continue to respond to consumer demand.”

PA Media