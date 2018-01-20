News World News

Master of French cuisine Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

Paul Bocuse, the world-famous master of French cuisine, has died at the age of 91.French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted: “Mister Paul was France. Simplicity and generosity. Excellence and art de vivre.”Paul Bocuse est mort, la Gastronomie est en deuil.Monsieur Paul, c’était la France. Simplicité & générosité. Excellence & art de vivre.Le pape des gastronomes …

French chef Paul Bocuse (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Mr Bocuse held a three-star Michelin rating since 1965 on his restaurant outside the eastern French city of Lyon. He also parlayed his business and cooking skills into a globe-spanning gastronomic empire.

