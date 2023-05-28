Massive Russian drone attack marks dawn of Kyiv Day in Ukrainian capital

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 28, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Susie Blann and Elise Morton

Ukraine’s capital has been subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday.