Sunday 23 June 2019

Massive crowd in Prague call for Czech PM’s resignation

Mr Babis denies wrongdoing and says there is no reason for him to resign.

A woman holds a sign during a protest demanding the resignation of the Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)
The biggest anti-government protest in Prague since the 1989 pro-democratic Velvet Revolution is under way as Czechs urge Prime Minister Andrej Babis to resign.

Protesters came to the capital from all corners of the Czech Republic to attend Sunday’s demonstration, the most massive of recent street protests opposing Mr Babis.

ipanews_64a52806-d239-4d90-bd6b-1955ed4a0eac_embedded243638509
Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis (Julien Warnand/AP)

The demonstrators see the populist billionaire as a threat to democracy, including the independence of the country’s legal system.

The protesters also are demanding the resignation of Mr Babis’ new justice minister.

They say the minister might compromise the legal system as prosecutors consider whether to indict Mr Babis on fraud charges involving European Union funds.

Mr Babis denies wrongdoing and says there is no reason for him to resign.

