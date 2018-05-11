Mass protests over Donald Trump’s withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

The protests resembled other aggressive but orderly gatherings typical under President Hassan Rouhani, who has tried for a rapprochement with the West.

Protests in Tehran (Vahid Salemi/AP)

But while slogans of “Death to America” were few, many Iranians are sincerely angry over Mr Trump’s decision and are siding with hard-liners who have warned to be suspicious of the West.

Mr Trump pulled America out of the 2015 accord on Tuesday.