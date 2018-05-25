Mass evacuation as fire halts WW2 bomb disposal

Dresden extended a mass evacuation sparked by the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb after a failed bid to defuse it sparked a fire.

"At the moment the danger level is quite high and an assessment of the situation is impossible," police said about the bomb site near the German city''s central station.

The fire near the 250kg weapon forced the evacuation of almost 9,000 people, including residents of two care homes and a hospital. The corroded bomb had been discovered during construction work in the Saxony state capital, which was heavily bombed toward the end of World War II.

A police bomb squad managed to blast away the detonator but the operation set ablaze materials that had been placed nearby to help absorb blast waves from a potentially larger detonation. Police said specialists would only be able to return once the fire had gone out.

Some 25 flights in and out of Dresden were scrapped as authorities closed the air space near the bomb site on Wednesday, and more flights were cancelled yesterday.

Irish Independent