Markets hold their breath ahead of Federal Reserve rate decision

Movement in the pound and the FTSE 100 was muted on Wednesday as markets held their breath ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

The Fed was expected to announce on Wednesday evening that it will raise interest rates and signal that more rate hikes are on the horizon.

“European markets have been lacklustre today as traders are in wait-and-see mode,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“Playing into the mix is also the continued trade uncertainty that is hanging over the markets.”

European indices inched up only slightly as traders awaited the decision, with the FTSE 100 closing 3.93 points, or 0.05%, higher at 7,511.49.

The German Dax was up 0.09% while the French Cac climbed 0.61%.

“In London stocks which were on the rise earlier this week, notably miners, oil firms and retailer Next are being sold off Wednesday in a spurt of profit-taking triggered by a slippage in commodity and gold prices,” commented Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

“Travel companies, airlines and hotel groups are benefiting from a mixture of lower oil prices and the pound stabilising against other currencies.”

Oil prices also held relatively steady after data showed US stockpiles rose last week.

A barrel of Brent was trading at 81.6 US dollars per barrel.

It comes after Brent broke through its post-crash high earlier in the week, notching up its highest price in four years due to reduced supply from the world’s largest producers.

The pound was flat against the US dollar at 1.317, as the greenback rose higher in anticipation of the Fed’s announcement.

But sterling was trading 0.1% higher versus the euro at 1.209.

This came after the European Central Bank (ECB) published concerns that a trade war between the US and China could heavily impact the export-oriented Eurozone.

The ECB also predicted that a trade war would cause a 2% decline in the US economy.

In UK stocks, shares in Sky were almost flat after Monday’s rise, but managed to notch up a 4.5p increase to 1,730.5p when Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox confirmed it will sell its 39% stake in the broadcaster to Comcast.

Fox said that, following Comcast’s victory in a £30 billion bidding war over the British broadcaster, it would either accept the US cable giant’s offer or sell its stake at the offer price of £17.28.

Outside the blue-chip index, Boohoo shares were in vogue as the company upped its revenue forecasts.

The online fashion retailer said group revenue growth for the year to February 2019 is now expected to be between 38% and 43%, up from its previous guidance of 35% to 40%.

Shares jumped 21.5p, or 11.22%, higher to 213.1p.

But AA dipped lower as car breakdowns hit a 15-year high, impacting its profits. Shares were 16.35p lower at 103.15p.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Tui up 46p to 1,438p, NMC Health up 108p to 3,494p, Croda up 126p to 5,200p and easyJet up 28p to 1,361.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, down 31.4p to 829.6p, Melrose Industries down 5.7p to 208.4p, Randgold Resources down 138p to 5,322p and Next down 118p to 5,400p.

Press Association