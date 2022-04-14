Mark Ronson to remember DJ life in New York in upcoming book

Before he worked with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and many others, Mark Ronson was a teenage DJ in 1990s downtown New York, a place and time he will look back on in an upcoming book.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter has a deal with Grand Central Publishing for 93 ‘Til Infinity, which is scheduled for 2023.

Ronson said he will write a combination memoir-DJ study-New York celebration, centring the narrative on favourite venues and events.

This era also happened to be the most exciting time in my life Mark Ronson

“Before smartphones hit the dancefloor and bottle service & VIP banquettes shrunk the club, in the 90’s people stayed all night in the same place to dance, hustle, politic, and party like no one was watching – ascending hip hop moguls, artists, hustlers, models, posers, dancers and hard-working 9 to 5’ers all rubbing shoulders with each other,” Ronson said in a statement.

“At that moment, New York was still the center of the music game and in the land of Biggie, Wu-Tang and Tribe, we celebrated them every night. More importantly, this era also happened to be the most exciting time in my life.”