French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has met with former White House strategist Steve Bannon and signalled her interest in his project to help European populist parties.

Marine Le Pen meets Steve Bannon following offer of help

Her overtures come just days after rejecting assistance from the American.

Ms Le Pen’s partner, French politician Louis Aliot, told the media that she met with Mr Bannon a day earlier in Paris.

Steve Bannon and Marine Le Pen (AP Photo, File)

Mr Aliot said Mr Bannon wants to provide “technical means” for nationalist parties ahead of next year’s European elections.

He added that Mr Bannon made clear he “doesn’t want to play a (political) role.”

Ms Le Pen said on Monday while in Rome that it was only European nations who would “shape the political forces … to save Europe” — not an American.

