March for Our Lives: Thousands gather worldwide to protest US gun violence

Thousands of protesters have swarmed into the US capital and cities across the world to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

Thousands of protesters have swarmed into the US capital and cities across the world to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

Organisers of the March For Our Lives rally in Washington hoped their protest would match in numbers and spirit last year's Women's March, one of the largest Washington protests since the Vietnam era and one that far exceeded predictions of 300,000 demonstrators.

As seen from the Newseum building, students and gun control advocates participate in the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Bearing signs reading "We Are the Change", "No More Silence" and "Keep NRA Money Out of Politics", protesters lined Pennsylvania Avenue from the stage near the Capitol, stretching back towards the White House. The route also takes in the Trump International Hotel.

Similar demonstrations are taking place worldwide. In Dublin, protesters gathered outside the US Embassy in Ballsbridge. See more: Donald Trump was in Florida for the weekend; a motorcade took him to his West Palm Beach golf club on Saturday morning.

Joining with tens of thousands of people in hundreds of cities around the world to protest gun violence today. These Americans in Dublin are voters and we will make our voices heard in the autumn. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/EPmf73VasF — Bill Gunter (@tulanian) March 24, 2018

After the February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students have tapped into a current of pro-gun control sentiment that has been building for years - yet still faces a powerful counterpoint from supporters of gun rights. Organisers hope the passions of the crowds and the under-18 roster of speakers will translate into a tipping point starting in the midterm elections this year.

People also flocked to a March For Our Lives event near the Parkland school where the massacre happened. Police presence was heavy as organisers set up and demonstrators streamed in. Eden Kinlock, 17, came from 20 miles away to pass out water, "a small thing but it helps in the bigger picture." Many Parkland students came to the Washington rally.

Washington is generally nonchalant about protests, but Saturday's gathering prompted more attention and speculation than usual. The protesters, many of them high school students, claim that the youth leadership of this initiative is what will set it apart from previous attempts to enact stronger gun-control legislation.

Polls indicate that public opinion nationwide may indeed be shifting on an issue that has simmered for generations, and through dozens of mass shootings.

Great turnout at the Dublin March for Our Lives! @MomsDemand @AMarch4OurLives #MarchForOurLives I live in Ireland but I vote for gun sense candidates in Kittery, Maine! pic.twitter.com/nkEzNn6DqZ — Juliet 4 President (@andJuliet99) March 24, 2018

A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research found that 69% of Americans think gun laws in the United States should be tightened. That was up from 61pc who said the same in October of 2016 and 55pc when the AP first asked the question in October of 2013. Overall, 90pc of Democrats, 50pc of Republicans and 54pc of gun owners now favour stricter gun control laws.

A girl holds a sign while rallying in the street during the "March for Our Lives" demanding stricter gun control laws at the Miami Beach Senior High School, in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

But even with claims of historic social momentum on the issue of gun control, the AP poll also found that nearly half of Americans do not expect elected officials to take action. Among the questions facing march organisers and participants will be how to translate this one-day event, regardless of turnout, into meaningful legislative change. One way is by channelling the current energy into the midterm congressional elections this autumn.

Students in Florida have focused on youth voter registration and there will be a registration booth at the Saturday rally.

Participants carry signs and show slogans on their hands as students and gun control advocates hold the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Press Association