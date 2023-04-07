Many people may be underestimating value of hobby equipment – survey

Aviva, which commissioned the research, warned some people may be significantly underestimating how much it would cost to replace their hobby kit.

People with hobbies may be significantly underestimating how much it would cost to replace the equipment they are using, a survey suggests.

More than nine in 10 (93%) of people surveyed for insurer Aviva said they take part in a regular hobby.

While some hobbies, such as walking or reading, had cost relatively little, others required a significant investment.

People who played a musical instrument estimated they had spent £775 on their hobby on average, while those who collected antiques said they had spent around £689 typically, the survey, carried out by Censuswide Research, found.

People who had tried brewing their own beer or making wine estimated they had spent £376.

Aviva said its own figures suggest hobbyists may be underestimating how much they have spent on their pursuits.

For example, while the survey indicated that anglers typically estimate the value of their equipment at £424, according to Aviva’s own claims information, fishing equipment cost £1,873 on average to replace in 2022.

Aviva also paid out £1,693 on average for golf equipment claims last year, but its survey found that golfers said they had spent around £493 on average.

Meanwhile, on average, cyclists estimated their equipment was worth £321. Aviva claims for bicycles were valued at £1,413 on average in 2022.

The survey, of more than 2,000 people in March 2023, also indicated that some hobbyists could be leaving themselves at risk of items not being fully covered if stolen.

Just over six in 10 (61%) people said they keep their hobby equipment in their home, but 17% store hobby items in their shed, 15% keep them in their garage and 7% keep theirs in their vehicle.

Theft claim limits when items are stolen from outbuildings and vehicles can sometimes be lower than claim limits for thefts from the main home. Terms and conditions may vary, so people should check their own policy.

People should also be aware if they have valuable hobby items, it could be useful to check the definition and the limit for “valuables” under the contents section of their policy, Aviva said.

They may need to specify anything worth more than the single item limit, normally around £2,000. This could be particularly important for people who enjoy collecting valuables such as antiques, stamps or medals, for example.

Our research suggests that many people may be underestimating the value of their hobby equipment, so we'd urge people to make sure their cover is appropriate and adequate for their needs Kelly Whittington, Aviva

Around 6% of hobbyists surveyed said they own an item related to their activity which is worth more than £1,000.

If the hobby involves taking items away from the home – for example golf, sports, fishing and photography, people may want to consider personal belongings as an add-on to their home insurance.

More expensive items will need to be specified separately, so it is important to be aware of the single article limit for personal belongings, Aviva said. Pedal cycle cover may also be needed to cover cycles while away from home.

Kelly Whittington, UK property claims director at Aviva, said: “As a nation, we clearly love our hobbies.

“Our study finds nine out of 10 UK homes are host to hobby items. The good news is, in the vast majority of cases, this equipment is likely to be covered under home contents cover, in the event of a major incident such as a flood, fire or burglary.

“However, our research suggests that many people may be underestimating the value of their hobby equipment, so we’d urge people to make sure their cover is appropriate and adequate for their needs.

“People may also wish to think about accidental damage cover, an optional add-on to home contents cover, which provides protection against damage caused by unexpected drops and spills etcetera.

“We’d also encourage people to think about where they store their items as outbuildings and cars tend to have lower theft cover levels than the main address – and can sometimes be easier to access.

“When items are insured and secured, people can have peace of mind to enjoy their hobbies.”

Here are the amounts of money that people estimated their hobby had cost them, according to Aviva:

– Reading, £75

– Walking, £96

– Gardening, £191

– Baking/cookery, £202

– Swimming/water sports, £226

– Knitting/sewing, £232

– Running, £246

– Team sports, such as football, hockey, netball, £253

– Art, such as painting, drawing, ceramics, £257

– Writing, £305

– Cycling, £321

– Brewing beer/making wine, £376

– Gaming, £377

– Woodworking/carving, £380

– Photography, £411

– DIY, £413

– Fishing, £424

– Golf, £493

– Collecting antiques, £689

– Playing a musical instrument, £775