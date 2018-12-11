A large-scale manhunt is under way for a suspected extremist gunman who killed three near a Christmas market in Strasbourg.

A large-scale manhunt is under way for a suspected extremist gunman who killed three near a Christmas market in Strasbourg.

Manhunt under way after three killed in shooting at Strasbourg Christmas market

Authorities in France have launched a terror investigation into the shooting, with interior minister Christophe Castaner saying 350 officers are hunting for the man who is known to security services.

The 29-year-old alleged gunman has served prison sentences in France and Germany for common law offences and fought twice with security forces.

In the wake of the attack, which has also left 12 injured, of which six are in a critical condition, the French government has increased its security level Vigipirate to its highest level.

France’s Interior Minister Christophe Castaner speaks during a press conference in Strasbourg (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Mr Castaner said: “Three hundred and fifty police and gendarmes are currently on the ground to apprehend the suspect, supported by two helicopters, the RAID (French anti-terror police), the BRI (anti-gang brigade) and the Sentinel force.

“The government has decided to move the security level to “Emergency Attack” with stricter controls at the borders, and the implementation of reinforced controls on all the Christmas markets that are taking place in France to avoid the risk of copycat attacks.”

(PA Graphics)

Stephane Morisse, from the FGP Police union, told The Associated Press that authorities went to the alleged gunman’s Strasbourg home earlier on Tuesday to arrest him, but he was not there. Grenades were found.

The suspect was shot and injured by soldiers guarding the Christmas market, but he escaped in a taxi, BFM TV said.

He was said to have entered central Strasbourg via the Corbeau bridge to the south of the city centre, before heading to Rue des Orfevres, a popular shopping street close to the cathedral, where he opened fire.

There were unconfirmed reports of people being injured in several streets south of Place Kleber in central Strasbourg.

"Shocked and saddened by the terrible attack in Strasbourg. My thoughts are with all of those affected and with the French people." – PM @Theresa_May — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 11, 2018

(Screenshot/@EmmanuelMacron)

It is thought he may then have headed south of the city centre to the Neudorf or Place de l’Etoile area, where people were advised to stay indoors.

It is understood the Foreign Office has not yet received any reports of British nationals caught up in the shooting.

The mayor of Strasbourg Roland Ries said the Christmas market will be closed Wednesday and flags will be lowered to half-mast.

He tweeted: “A book of condolences will be opened at the Town Hall from today.

“I want to thank the people of Strasbourg and visitors to the city for their patience and understanding.”

Soldiers on patrol in Strasbourg (AP)

President Emmanuel Macron, who attended a Interdepartmental Crisis Centre meeting, left without speaking to reporters but later tweeted the “solidarity of the entire nation” is with Strasbourg, the victims and their families”.

France has been hit by several extremist attacks in recent years, including the 2015 Paris shootings which left 130 people dead and wounded hundreds more.

In 2016 a truck was driven into Bastille Day crowds in Nice, killing 86 people and leaving hundreds injured.

Twelve people were killed and 48 were injured when a man drove a truck into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016.

Press Association