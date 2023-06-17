Man with neurological condition ‘elated and emotional’ after summitting Snowdon

Ben Spencer wanted to raise awareness for Ataxia through the climb (Viktor Elzer/Ataxia UK/PA)

By Danielle Desouza, PA

A man with a neurological condition, which has left him “slowly becoming disabled”, has spoken of the elation he felt after summiting Snowdon and the hope that it raises awareness for the disease.