Man with neurological condition ‘elated and emotional’ after climbing Snowdon

Ben Spencer wanted to raise awareness for Ataxia through the climb (Viktor Elzer/Ataxia UK/PA)

By Danielle Desouza, PA

A man with a neurological condition, which has left him “slowly becoming disabled”, has spoken of the elation he felt after reaching the top of Snowdon and the hope that it raises awareness for the disease.