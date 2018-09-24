Man who sells blueprints for 3D guns freed on bail in ‘under age sex’ case

The owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3-D printed guns is free on bail after being accused by authorities of having sex with an underage girl.

Jail records show 30-year-old Cody Wilson was freed on Sunday evening from the Harris County Jail in Houston after posting a 150,000 dollars bond.

Wilson was brought back to the US after being arrested in Taiwan following accusations he paid a 16-year-old girl 500 dollars to have sex with her in Austin.

Cody Wilson holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator (Eric Gay/AP)

He was arrested on Friday in Taiwan.

Wilson’s lawyer, Samy Khalil, said in a statement that the focus is on preparing Wilson’s defence.

Future court hearings will be in Austin.

Wilson owns Austin-based Defence Distributed, which was selling designs to make 3D-printable guns.

Press Association