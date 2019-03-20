A Lithuanian man who duped Google and Facebook into transferring more than 100 million dollars (£75.7 million) into accounts he controlled has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Man who duped Facebook and Google pleads guilty in £75m internet fraud case

Evaldas Rimasauskas entered the plea in federal court in Manhattan.

Judge George Daniels set a July 24 sentencing date.

The charge could carry as many as 30 years in prison and a fine of as much as one million dollars or twice the crime’s proceeds.

Google said it has recouped its money, whileFacebook said it recovered most of its money (PA)

Rimasauskas was extradited to New York from Lithuania in 2017.

He has been detained since.

According to court documents, Google sent more than 23 million dollars (£17.4 million) and Facebook nearly 100 million dollars to bank accounts he controlled.

Google, of Mountain View, California, has said it has recouped its money.

Facebook, of Menlo Park, California, has said it recovered most of its money.

Press Association