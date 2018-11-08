A man has been taken to hospital after he suffered a head injury in a suspected catapult attack.

Man suffers head injury in 'catapult attack' as he sat in car

The victim, who is in his mid-20s, is in a serious condition after he was assaulted as he sat with another man in a parked car near Dover in the UK.

Police said the window was smashed and the man was struck in the head by a small object believed to have come from a catapult a short distance away.

He was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to London where he is still receiving treatment.

The other man in the car suffered minor injuries.

Detectives are looking at CCTV and appealing for any witnesses to the attack on October 28 at around 3pm near to Sweetbriar Lane in Elvington.

Kent Police arrested a 21-year-old man from the village on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon last Friday.

He has been released pending further investigation.

Investigating officer Pc Matthew Johnston said: "This happened close to a ball park and we believe there would have been a number of people there at the time of the alleged assault that might have seen something.

"Anyone who witnessed this or has information that could assist our investigation is urged to get in touch as soon as possible."

