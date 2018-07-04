News World News

Wednesday 4 July 2018

Man sought over fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot on June 18.

A man is being sought over the death of rapper XXXTentacion (Miami- Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A 22-year-old man is being sought over the fatal shooting of rising rap star XXXTentacion in Florida.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said that detectives want to ask Robert Allen what he knows about the rapper’s death.

She said he is also wanted on a warrant for violating probation for possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

Dedrick Devonshay Williams is facing murder charges (Broward Sheriff’s Office/AP)

Detectives said a SUV blocked the 20-year-old rapper’s luxury sports car in the driveway of a Fort Lauderdale area motorcycle dealership and two masked men confronted him during an apparent robbery attempt.

Twenty-two-year-old Dedrick Williams faces murder charges. He has not yet entered a plea.

Press Association

