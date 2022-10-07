Man smuggling snakes in his pants caught trying to cross US border

A man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants at the US-Canadian border.

New Yorker Calvin Bautista (36) is accused of hiding the snakes down his trousers in a bus heading to Canada on July 15, 2018.

Bautista is faced with up to 20 years in prison and a fine of almost €250,000 for the snake smuggling.

The Queens native was arraigned in Albany, Canada on the smuggling charge and has been released pending trial, according to a news release from US Attorney’s office for the Northern District of New York.

"Bautista smuggled the snakes in his pants as he rode on a bus that crossed the U.S.-Canadian border, " it said in a statement.

It is alleged that Bautista boarded a bus in Northern New York bound for Canada with snakes hidden in his pants.

Importation of Burmese pythons is heavily regulated by an international treaty and by a federal regulation listing them as an “injurious species” that could harm the economy or environment.

Burmese pythons are one of the world’s largest snakes and is considered a vulnerable species in its native Asia and an invasive species is Florida, where it threatens to stamp out native animals.

The non-venomous snakes can grow up to 20 feet in length.