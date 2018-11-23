News World News

Friday 23 November 2018

Man shot dead by police after gunfire erupts at Alabama shopping mall

The shooting occurred at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, near Birmingham.

Police crime scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

A man has been shot and killed by police after a fight at an Alabama shopping mall resulted in gunfire that injured a teenager and a 12-year-old girl.

A police statement said the shooting occurred shortly before 10pm on Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, near Birmingham.

The statement said two Hoover officers in the mall confronted a 21-year-old man from Hueytown with a gun and one of the officers shot and killed him. His name has not been released.

An 18-year-old was taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Captain Greg Rector said in a news conference that a 12-year-old girl struck by gunfire was taken to hospital. She was reported in stable condition at Children’s Hospital.

A mall security officer said the mall reopened at 6am on Friday.

Press Association

