Man shoots himself outside White House

President Donald Trump is in Florida but will be returning to Washington later.

White House Shooting

By Associated Press Reporter

A man has shot himself outside the White House, the Secret Service said.

President Donald Trump is not at the White House — he is in Florida but is set to return later on Saturday.

The agency said in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon on Saturday that personnel are responding and a person “allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line” of the White House.

A White House spokesman said “we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed”.

The District of Columbia police said its homicide/natural death unit responded to the incident.

