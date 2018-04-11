Man ‘robbed bank to impress Taylor Swift’

Bruce Rowley, from Derby, Connecticut, is charged with robbing a bank in Ansonia on April 4.

Police said “it seemed he wanted to propose” to Swift, so he drove about 60 miles to Westerly, Rhode Island, and started throwing some of the roughly 1,600 dollars (£1,100) he is charged with stealing over Swift’s fence.

Rowley was pursued by Rhode Island State Police back to Connecticut where he was arrested.