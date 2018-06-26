Man kills policeman and guard in attacks near school in Japan

Toyama police said the unidentified man was shot by a second policeman and captured after the attack. They said his motive was not known.

A knife-wielding man fatally slashed a policeman before using his gun to shoot a security guard (AP)

Teachers locked the school gates after the attack and put all children into classrooms for safety. Video footage showed many policemen outside the school.

Japan, known for its relatively low crime rate, has recently experienced a series of apparently random stabbings.