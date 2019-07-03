A US man accused of feeding methamphetamine to what authorities called an “attack squirrel” is being charged with a state wildlife offence.

Man in ‘attack squirrel’ case charged with illegal possession of wildlife

Court records show 35-year-old Mickey Joel Paulk is now charged with illegal possession of wildlife.

Paulk has not denied having a pet squirrel, which is illegal under Alabama state law.

But he has denied police allegations that he fed meth to the squirrel to make it aggressive.

BREAKING: Mickey Paulk has been arrested. LCSO narcotics investigators were conducting surveillance at America’s Best Value Inn in Killen, AL when Paulk left on a stolen motorcycle. After a brief pursuit, Paulk rammed an investigator vehicle and was arrested. pic.twitter.com/3E3N0SsXU5 — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 28, 2019

Officers encountered the animal during a raid at an apartment.

Paulk later said he had the squirrel since it was a baby and would never give it drugs.

Limestone County sheriff’s officers arrested Paulk last week following a chase in which he allegedly rammed an investigator’s vehicle.

He faces illegal gun possession and other charges.

