Man held over attack on Asian American woman in New York street

The 65-year-old woman was discharged from the hospital after being treated for serious injuries.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Michael R Sisak, Associated Press

A man has been arrested over a brutal attack on an Asian American woman in New York City and charged with felony assault as a hate crime.

The arrest, posted on the New York Police Department’s hate crimes Twitter account, came after a man was seen on video kicking and stamping on the woman on Tuesday.

Police said Brandon Elliot, 38, of New York City, faces charges of attempted assault as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.

The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was walking in Manhattan, a few blocks from Times Square, when a man approached her and kicked her in the abdomen, knocking her to the ground, police said.

The man then stamped on her face several times while hurling anti-Asian sentiments at her before casually walking away, police said. She was discharged from hospital after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

Surveillance video released by police showed two people who appeared to be security guards at a nearby building failing to intervene. They have been suspended pending an investigation. Their union said it had information that they had called for help immediately.

PA Media

