Man given gift of life by mother thanks to live liver transplant

Connor Meyrick received 65% of his mother Michelle’s liver during a 12-hour operation at London’s Royal Free Hospital in March (Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

By Danielle Desouza, PA

A man who missed out on a liver transplant six times was in seventh heaven when his mother was found to be a match and gave her son the gift of life.