Man drowns as storms batter Greek island of Crete

Cars abandoned by the sea following heavy thunderstorms, in the village of Paliokastro, on the island of Crete (AP)

A man has drowned and there are reports of missing people as storms batter Crete, causing rivers to overflow and flooding locations across Greece’s biggest island.

The worst damage seems to have been done in the seaside town of Agia Pelagia, about 16 miles north-west of Iraklio, Crete’s largest city.

This is where firefighters found the body of a 50-year-old man, whose car had been swept up by raging waters.

The state-run Athens News Agency said that a woman who was reportedly in the same vehicle is missing.

Storm damage in the village of Agia Pelagia, on the island of Crete (AP)

Storm damage in the village of Agia Pelagia, on the island of Crete (AP)

Divers from the coast guard and the fire department’s Special Disaster Unit are searching for her.

Gale force winds are also blowing across most of the island.

Footage showed at least 10 cars floating in the turbulent sea off Agia Pelagia’s narrow beach and other debris, including a refrigerator.

Firefighters rescued a woman trapped inside her car before it was swept into the sea. Authorities said they were investigating more reports of missing people and fear others may have been trapped in their cars.

Inhabitants in the area of Lasithi, on the east side of the island, have been warned by SMS text messages not to leave their homes.

A woman stands in flood water following heavy thunderstorms, in Agia Pelagia (AP)

A woman stands in flood water following heavy thunderstorms, in Agia Pelagia (AP)

In the city of Chania, on the western end of the island, houses have been flooded, according to regional officials.

In the city of Sitia, on the eastern end, about 165 miles from Chania, four people were trapped in two vehicles and nine others – eight tourists and a guard – were trapped inside the town’s archaeological museum, local police said.

In Iraklio itself, several roads are flooded and the city’s international airport has closed, because its runways are underwater.

“No-one can tell when flights will resume,” airport manager Giorgos Pliakas told a local news site.