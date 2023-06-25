Man dies in hot air balloon accident

Home > World News Man dies in hot air balloon accidentStock imageFlora BowenToday at 23:40A man has died in a hot air balloon accident in Worcestershire in England. Latest World NewsOne dead, nine injured after rollercoaster derails in amusement park in SwedenMan dies in hot air balloon accidentWaterAid volunteer says he lent a hand to Glastonbury’s original Pyramid StageMother of teenager with Tourette’s says Capaldi performance was powerfulConsultant to scale peaks in 32 counties in fundraising tribute to sister-in-law‘Like an earthquake’ – Man opens window to see three-storey London house collapseWoman charged with murder after leaving her baby home alone for 10 days to go on vacationCyclist takes on own version of Tour de France for modern slavery victimsLatest | Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to move to Belarus after failed rebellious march against Vladimir PutinParaic O’Brien: Tunisians have stopped eating fish as fish feast on the bodies of drowned migrantsShow more Top StoriesSex & RelationshipsDear Mary: I’m so glad I divorced my controlling, abusive husbandEnniscorthyFreak hailstorm wreaks havoc in Wexford CrimeBREAKING | Five teens suspected of carrying out crime wave across Dublin using stolen car arrested InteriorsMy Favourite Room: A tour of national treasure Mary Kennedy’s stylish new downsized home in south Dublin Latest NewsMoreVideosTwelve-year-old Cara Darmody campaigns for autism and carers rights at the Dáil23:52GolfAgony for Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire as Major bids fall short at Women's PGA Championship23:51World NewsOne dead, nine injured after rollercoaster derails in amusement park in Sweden23:49World NewsMan dies in hot air balloon accident23:40GolfPádraig Harrington closes with blistering 63 to retain Dick’s Sporting Goods Open23:25CricketLaura Delany relishing West Indies tussle to start Ireland’s three-game World Championship campaign23:01Celebrity NewsSir Elton John takes to Glastonbury stage for ‘special and emotional’ show23:00Irish NewsMan dead and two others injured, one critically, in Co Kerry road collision22:59Celebrity NewsLil Nas X joined by Jack Harlow for theatrical Glastonbury performance21:55Gaelic FootballMayo live dangerously to beat Galway and book place in All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals21:36