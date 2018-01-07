News World News

Sunday 7 January 2018

Man dies after blast near underground station in Sweden

The incident is not thought to be terror-related
A man has died after he picked up an unidentified object from the ground near an underground station in Stockholm that detonated in his hand.

Swedish police could not immediately confirm the death, reported by Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

Stockholm region police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson said the explosion took place on Sunday morning just outside the Varby Gard underground station in Huddinge, a residential district in greater Stockholm.

He said a woman with the man received minor wounds to her face and both legs from the blast.

Police are examining the object.

AP

Press Association

