An Indian appeal court has overturned the acquittal of one of two suspects in the rape and murder of a teenage British girl whose body was found on a beach in the resort city of Goa in 2008.

Man convicted of murder of British teenager Scarlett Keeling in Goa

The High Court in Goa convicted Samson D’Souza for the attack on 15-year-old Scarlett Keeling.

Prosecutors said the court upheld the acquittal of another suspect accused of leaving Scarlett to die on the beach after drugging and sexually abusing her.

The case caused outrage among millions of Indian and foreign tourists who throng Goa’s beaches.

A trial court acquitted both in 2016, and the High Court took up the case in 2017.

The court will sentence D’Souza on Friday. He faces up to life in prison.

PA Media