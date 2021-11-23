Man charged with five homicide counts in deadly Wisconsin parade crash

Police investigate at the scene of a crash (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a man with intentional homicide over the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.

Darrell Brooks Jr was charged with five counts of intentional homicide over the crash on Sunday in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb.

Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.

Darrell Brooks Jr (Waukesha County Sheriff Office/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Darrell Brooks Jr (Waukesha County Sheriff Office/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

He made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors later said that a sixth person, a child, has died and more charges are pending.

The city’s livestream video and bystander video captured the chaotic scene when an SUV sped along the parade route and then into the crowd.

Authorities say 62 people were injured, including many children. Several remain in critical condition.

Brooks had been free on 1,000 dollars bail for a case in Milwaukee County earlier in November in which he is accused of intentionally striking a woman with his car.

Prosecutors said they are investigating their bail recommendation in that case, calling it inappropriately low.