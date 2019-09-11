Man charged with ‘doing doughnuts’ on Donald Trump golf course
Richard McEwan has previously been charged with breaking into Taylor Swift’s mansion.
The man charged with breaking into singer Taylor Swift’s mansion is accused of causing more than 20,000 US dollars worth of damage to President Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf course.
The Somerset County prosecutor said an employee at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster observed a spinning vehicle “doing doughnuts” on the 11th hole on September 3.
A vehicle was spotted again on September 8 making circular patterns on the 13th hole.
View this post on Instagram
September 10, 2019 News Release Man charged with criminal mischief at Trump National Golf Course BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor, and Bedminster Township Chief of Police, Karl M. Rock announced the arrest of Richard J. McEwan, age 26, of Church Road, Milford, New Jersey. Prosecutor Robertson stated that on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Bedminster Township Police Department received a call reporting property damage to Trump National Golf Course, Bedminster, New Jersey. Upon arrival, Bedminster Police officers were advised that around 5:30 p.m., an employee of the golf course reported seeing a vehicle doing “donuts” on the 11th hole of the golf course. The employee stated he was standing on the fairway when he heard loud music playing, turned and observed a Ford sedan occupied by one person doing “donuts” on top of the 11th hole. A search of the area yielded a black piece of plastic labeled Ford that was left behind at the scene. The damage to the grounds was estimated to be in excess of $10,000.00. On Sunday, September 8, 2019 at approximately 3:36 p.m., Bedminster Township Police responded to Trump National Golf Course for a second report of a vehicle driving on the green of the 13th hole, doing “donuts” which caused damage estimated to be between $7,000.00 and $9,000.00. Upon arrival of officers, a witness advised police that a blue Ford compact car with a Rutgers sticker on it was seen being driven by a younger white male. A partial license plate of the vehicle was obtained. An investigation was conducted by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bedminster Township Police Department. As a result of the investigation, Bedminster Police officers, equipped with the partial license plate of the actor, were able to identify the vehicle in question as a 2006 Ford Focus belonging to Richard J. McEwan of Milford, New Jersey. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, with the assistance of the Holland Township Police Department, defendant Richard J. McEwan was located at his residence. Defendant McEwan was taken into custody without incident and charged with 3rd..
A partial licence plate number led police to charge 26-year-old Richard McEwan of Milford with criminal mischief.
McEwan was not wearing shoes when he was arrested in Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island last month.
Police said he told them he was taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home to be polite.
PA Media