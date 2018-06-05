Man begins bid to swim Pacific from Japan to San Francisco

Lecomte left at 8am local time on Tuesday from Choshi, which is north east of Tokyo in neighbouring Chiba prefecture, spokesman Alexandre Borreil said.

He is expected to swim eight hours daily on a journey that could take six to eight months and will cover about 8,000 kilometres (5,000 miles).

More than six years of preparations have lead to this moment. Finally really to start my swim across the Pacific Ocean. #theswim #benlecomtetheswim watch the live stream of my departure on @Seeker Facebook. @Discovery pic.twitter.com/TPJlz4tbEY — Ben Lecomte (@BenLecomteSwim) June 4, 2018

“For the moment we know he left and everything went well,” Mr Borreil said.