Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges

Union flags hang outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA — © PA

A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the palace grounds, the Metropolitan Police has said.

A controlled explosion was carried out after the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

He was arrested at around 7pm after he approached the gates and threw items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the palace grounds.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow